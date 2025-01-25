Consensual acts not a licence for man to assault woman: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the rape charges against a police inspector on the grounds that a consensual sexual relationship cannot be termed as rape. However, the court refused to quash the charges of assault, criminal intimidation and attempted murder registered against the inspector, saying that a consensual sexual relationship can never become a licence for the man to assault the woman.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while partly allowing the petition filed by inspector B Ashok Kumar from Sagar of Shivamogga district, questioning the crime registered by the victim, a social activist and wife of a police constable working at a different police station, and the charge sheet filed against him.

The court said the offence of rape alleged against the petitioner as obtained under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC cannot be maintained as consensual acts between the two cannot become a rape. The other offences are all to be sustained as any amount of consensus cannot hand a man the licence to assault a woman. Therefore, all the offences charged against him, other than the one of repeated rape, are sustained and the petitioner has to face trial, the court added.