In a milestone, Kidwai logs 1k robotic surgeries

BENGALURU: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), the first government hospital in the state to adopt robotic technology with the advanced Da Vinci robotic surgical system, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully completing 1,000 robotic surgeries.

Commending Kidwai’s achievement, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday said, “The hospital offers world-class cancer treatment at no cost or at affordable rates to patients. Adopting innovative medical technologies has enabled Kidwai to deliver high-quality care promptly.”

Over the past nine years, the use of robotic technology has made 1,000 surgeries possible, marking a historic achievement. Kidwai remains at the forefront of patient care, establishing itself as a leading cancer treatment centre in India and globally. The institute’s efforts and achievements are noteworthy, Patil said in a press release.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, Kidwai has emerged as the hospital providing the highest number of treatments.

Kidwai is also recognised as the only super-speciality hospital offering extensive inpatient care.

Additionally, it houses Karnataka’s sole bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit, where both allogenic and autologous bone marrow transplants have been successfully performed, the release said adding that to ensure convenience for patients, the institute operates a 24/7 pharmacy.

A separate committee has been established to reduce treatment costs for families lacking BPL benefits or facing financial constraints.

Kidwai has also decided to offer cashless treatment for KSRTC employees.

HOW DOES DA VINCI WORK?

Developed by the US-based Institute for Surgical Research, the Da Vinci Xi, the latest version, consists of three components: a surgeon console, patient cart and vision cart. Using the patient cart, robotic arms are deployed to perform surgeries. The surgeon operates the system via the console, guiding the robotic arms to make small incisions and perform intricate procedures. All surgical data is recorded and displayed on the vision cart’s LED screen, ensuring accuracy.