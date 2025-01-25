Poetics to power

BENGALURU: Actor-lyricist-poet Piyush Mishra, celebrated for his profound storytelling and soul-stirring performances, is all set to host his show in Bengaluru on January 25, as part of his UdanKhatola Tour. Mishra will be accompanied by his band Ballimaaraan and present a plethora of his most-cherished works, including iconic tracks such as Aarambh, Husna and Ghar.

Capturing the hearts of fans across the nation, these songs expertly combine elements of satire, humour and poignant reflection. The performance will also feature Mishra’s unique elocution and is poised to take the audience on an emotional journey through his artistic repertoire.

“Bengaluru’s rich culture was the main inspiration,” Mishra shares. “The city holds a special place in my heart with its vibrant audience, especially those who deeply appreciate music and poetry. The energy and connection I’ve experienced here made it the ideal choice for this performance.”

For the Bengaluru audience, Mishra promises a show like no other. “There are songs we’ve never performed before, and one we’re still working on might make its debut if it’s ready in time,” he reveals. Even familiar tracks will feel fresh with updated lyrics and a renewed intensity.

Over the years, Mishra’s singing style has undergone a dramatic evolution, bringing a raw, theatrical, and physically intense energy to his performances. “This show will showcase a different energy, something the Bengaluru audience hasn’t seen before,” he adds.