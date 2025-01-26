Art for empire’s sake

BENGALURU: Sunil Baboo is perhaps not a name that would ring in many nods in a room. His work being in a field – collecting antiques – that is in today’s world, is overlooked and understated, being relegated from common consciousness to somewhat of a niche. Nonetheless, his most recent acquisitions, which are two colour prints concerning Tipu Sultan, are bound to turn heads; those not only of artists or art appreciators, but also historians.

Historicisation is an act where the medium in question betrays context. Naturally, most of India’s history of colonisation, when extracted from the land itself, has its origin in oral narratives and written text. While the same could be said of British historicisation of colonised India, the pictorial form acts as an equally potent – and utilitarian – mode of narrative.

The West’s particular interest in Tipu Sultan is one of the major factors behind the aforementioned prints. In essence, amongst other elements, a history (or narrative) follows the principle of causation. The root cause of the paintings could be traced to, according to Baboo, a reputation of momentary incompetence incurred by the empire:

“Tipu Sultan’s defeat during the Third Anglo-Mysore War was a kind of face-saving for the British government, because the First and Second Anglo-Mysore War defeats by Hyder Ali were oftentimes viewed as a slight of the British Army and administration in India.”