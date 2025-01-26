Digital Revolution in the Rice Bowl

KOPPAL: For the paddy farmers of Koppal, social media has arrived as the great leveller. It has also opened up many windows of opportunity, helping them break out of the iron grip of middlemen. The farmers are now using search engines, social media and digital platforms to bypass middlemen and reach out to wholesalers.

Many farmers, leading a rather cloistered life in Koppal, had no idea of pricing in various markets and were dependent on agents and middlemen, who took advantage of their ignorance and made their little bags of profit. The price of paddy had been hit for the past few years, but they would somehow manage.

Gradually, they began observing that paddy prices were low but the price of rice was high. A few months ago, this price variation in different markets became a hot topic of discussion, and farmers decided to use the power of the internet and social media to market their crop. With the help of friends in tech fields, they learnt to check market prices online and reached out to wholesalers in Bengaluru and neighbouring states.

How things changed

Earlier, the paddy growers had not considered contacting wholesalers directly as they used to get good rates, but they didn’t know that the middlemen were taking a high percentage of profit. It was only after two years of consecutive losses that they realised they needed to do something about their hard work reaping low rewards.

A few months ago, many growers had gathered at Koppal market to sell their crop. They shared their bitter experiences and how middlemen were making profits. One of them suggested that they use their mobiles to check day-to-day prices, while another grower shared website addresses and details.

Farmers learnt to upload photographs of their crop on WhatsApp and other platforms, and this set the digital revolution in motion. Growers began sharing details of paddy bags, with prices and quality, on WhatsApp groups and asked friends to share the same on other social media platforms. Initially, they got a few calls but after a few days, their phones were ringing continuously. As news of online marketing spread, the number of middlemen visiting paddy farmers dropped to a trickle. Incidentally, there are still some farmers who have not yet taken to digital platforms.