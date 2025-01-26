L Subramaniam, Anant Nag, Ricky Kej among 9 Padma winners from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Violin maestro L Subramaniam (77), veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag (76), and music composer Ricky Kej (43) are among the nine Padma award winners from Karnataka announced by the Union Government on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

While Subramaniam was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, Nag received the Padma Bhushan. Their awards are for their contributions in the field of art. Author and journalist A Surya Prakash was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions in the field of literature, education and journalism.

Martial arts coach Hassan Raghu (Art), business icon Prashanth Prakash (Trade and Industry), music composer Ricky Kej (Art), Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshamane (Medicine), master puppeteer of Togalu Gombeyaata (leather puppetry) Bhimavva Shillekyatar (Art) and Gondhali folk maestro Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar (Art) are the six Padma Shri award winners from Karnataka.

Indumati Deshmani, sister of Dr Vijayalakshmi, told The New Sunday Express, “Our mother used to sell vegetables by visiting houses while our father was a freedom fighter and labourer in MSK Mills.

Dr Vijayalakshmi used to assist my mother in selling vegetables.” Indumati is a lecturer at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi.

Recalling their childhood days, Indumati said, “Though our parents were not educated and were poor, they took all efforts to give us a good education. Dr Vijayalakshmi is an oncologist and was the former director of Kidwai Cancer Hospital. Now she runs an orphanage in Bengaluru. She did not marry to serve the people more. We five sisters are PhD holders, and our brother is an advocate in Kalaburagi.”

Bhimavva Shillekyatar (96) has been conferred the Padma Shri for preserving and nurturing the rural art form of Togalu Gombeyaata. Bhimavva, though not educated, has preserved the art form that has been passed down through generations. This is the only family in the entire Koppal district that has been performing leather puppetry for hundreds of years.