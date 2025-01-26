Padma Pioneers

BENGALURU: As the nation geared up to celebrate Republic Day, nine notable achievers from Karnataka got the news that they would receive the Padma Awards.
L Subramaniam, one of the most prominent classical musicians today, is among seven Indians set to receive the Padma Vibhushan, while actor Anant Nag, a stalwart in Kannada films is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.
Three-time Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, folk artistes Bhimavva Shillekyatar and Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, eminent oncologist Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, martial artiste Hassan Raghu, one of the founders of Accel India Prashanth Prakash, and journalist A Surya Prakash, are receiving the Padma Shri awards.
Anant Nag, actor
This Padma Bhushan belongs to all of Karnataka. Three years ago, after PM Modi introduced the public participation initiative for Padma awards, there was an overwhelming response from Karnataka, with numerous nominations. When I got into theatre, I was still in college. I was selected for a main role in a play and worked in theatre for five years.
At that time, my father expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, ‘I sent you to Mumbai for studies, but you ended up in theatre. Be on your own and do what you want.’ Back then, I took a chance. In theatre, we were all amateurs, and I spent my own pocket money to keep going.
Prashanth Prakash, entrepreneur
This award is a recognition of the critical role that startups and technology sector has played in our nation building. With all humility, I accept the award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues and everyone else who has worked to nurture and strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.
(Inputs from A Sharadhaa)
Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, folk artiste
My grandfather could perform and have 100 people line up to listen to his performance throughout the night, whether it was in a village or a town. Sadly, now, people want to wrap everything up in two to three hours.
L Subramaniam, violinist
Getting foreign recognition is one thing but getting it in your own country, where you’re born and brought up, where your soul is, is another. I am very happy that the Indian classical violin is being recognised at this level. My father, who was responsible for making the Indian violin as a solo instrument, struggled so much to realise his vision of taking the Indian violin everywhere – to major concert halls in different parts of the world – and he was able to do it through his students, and teaching me. I was told this is the first time the Padma Vibhushan is given to the Indian violin; I’m sure my father’s V Lakshminarayana's dream is coming true even after he has gone.
Ricky Kej, musician
The Grammys are the biggest awards that I’ve won in the past, whereas the Padma Shri is extremely special and I would consider it to be the biggest honour that I’ve ever received, simply because it is from our country. And more importantly, it is for my career rather than a single artistic work. I look at this award not as an end goal but a new lease on my career, where I will be able to do bigger and better things and spread the message of awareness when it comes to environmental and social issues.
Hassan Raghu, martial artiste
When I found out, I was surprised and happy that martial arts – with 3,000 to 4,000 year history in India was being recognised. I learnt from my gurus and I’m continuing this tradition. I keep myself motivated because this is my duty and cannot sit without any job or mental work! A lot of my students have become great martial artistes and I’m sure, they will become stars.
Bhimavva Shillekyatar, puppeteer
I got to know I had received the award a phone call from the central government and we were all overjoyed. I started performing ‘Togalu Gombeyaata’ when I was just 12 years old and now I’m 96 years old – my children and my grandchildren, too, are carrying this tradition forward, telling stories from the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, stories of Ambedkar, Basavanna, and Buddha.