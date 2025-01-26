Padma Pioneers

BENGALURU: As the nation geared up to celebrate Republic Day, nine notable achievers from Karnataka got the news that they would receive the Padma Awards.

L Subramaniam, one of the most prominent classical musicians today, is among seven Indians set to receive the Padma Vibhushan, while actor Anant Nag, a stalwart in Kannada films is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.

Three-time Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, folk artistes Bhimavva Shillekyatar and Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, eminent oncologist Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, martial artiste Hassan Raghu, one of the founders of Accel India Prashanth Prakash, and journalist A Surya Prakash, are receiving the Padma Shri awards.

Anant Nag, actor

This Padma Bhushan belongs to all of Karnataka. Three years ago, after PM Modi introduced the public participation initiative for Padma awards, there was an overwhelming response from Karnataka, with numerous nominations. When I got into theatre, I was still in college. I was selected for a main role in a play and worked in theatre for five years.

At that time, my father expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, ‘I sent you to Mumbai for studies, but you ended up in theatre. Be on your own and do what you want.’ Back then, I took a chance. In theatre, we were all amateurs, and I spent my own pocket money to keep going.

Prashanth Prakash, entrepreneur

This award is a recognition of the critical role that startups and technology sector has played in our nation building. With all humility, I accept the award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues and everyone else who has worked to nurture and strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.

(Inputs from A Sharadhaa)