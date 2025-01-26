Three-day millet fair generates Rs 185.41 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The three-day International Trade Fair 2025- Organics and Millets concluded successfully on Saturday, generating a revenue of Rs 185.41 crore and recording an estimated footfall of 3 lakh people. With participation from 25 states across India and five state agriculture ministers, the fair highlighted the growing significance of organic and millets-based products.

More than 330 stalls were set up at the fair, where 194 producers and 105 marketing organisations engaged in 185 B2B meetings.

Speaking at the valedictory programme, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy said the government will work towards strengthening the agricultural sector. “When farmers are empowered, the country becomes secure, and villages develop.”

The fair provided a platform to honour and encourage farmers for their hard work.

Further, he said the state government has requested the Central government to procure all types of millets at supportive prices. “Organic and millet products have health benefits, and should be incorporated into daily diets,” he urged.

He mentioned that representatives from other states, impressed by the fair’s success, expressed their intention to replicate similar events in their respective regions. Additionally, the event highlighted the growing participation of young entrepreneurs in the preparation, marketing, and export of value-added agricultural products.

He further added that the agriculture department, provides support and encouragement for agricultural innovations.