Closed portion of Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru may open by July-end

BENGALURU: The pending portion of Kamaraj Road, from Cubbon Road towards MG Road (near Cauvery Arts and Crafts Junction), is set to open only by July-end. Though the original deadline was April 2024, it has been put off several times due to the delay in arrival of equipment from abroad and technical delays on the part of the BMRCL. Meanwhile, the 220-metre stretch opened last year (June 14) in the reverse direction has helped ease traffic considerably in this area and surrounding places, said the police.

The road was closed for the construction of MG Road underground Metro station that is on the Gottigere-Kalena Agrahara line (Pink Line). The MG Road Metro station will have an integration of the Pink Line with the Purple Line, bringing citizens from remote corners of the city to the Central Business District (CBD).

Anitha B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West, told TNIE, “The opening of traffic from MG Road towards Cubbon Road has caused a significant reduction in traffic on MG Road and near Anil Kumble Circle, which used to be congested. It helped manage traffic during the recent New Year eve rush too.”

Opening it both ways will further help relieve traffic congestion, she said and added that it might take six more months.

Equipment arrives

Multiple BMRCL officials said that the equipment awaited from European countries to carry out multiple works at the station suffered a delay in reaching the contractors of BMRCL. “They have just arrived and these equipment will be lowered 62 feet down in the ground by a vertical shaft to create crucial infrastructure at the underground station,” said a senior Metro official.

These refer to tunnel ventilation systems, environment control systems (air conditioning), fire systems and traction systems. Another senior official said, “The new equipment has arrived. Work is set to begin. It will be done as quickly as possible.”

The revised deadline for the Pink Line is December 2026.