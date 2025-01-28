Bengaluru stares at thirsty summer as groundwater levels decline

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is at an ‘emergency’ point in its water crisis, hydrologists say, warning that immediate steps must be taken to avoid further depletion of the city’s groundwater.

According to a recent report by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), groundwater levels are expected to start declining in February, and the situation will intensify in March and April.

While the study highlights concerning projections, experts say they are not surprised, as they have been sounding the alarm for years.

Despite forming numerous expert committees and making detailed recommendations, the State Government has failed to take meaningful action.

According to the study, Bengaluru’s reliance on borewells is estimated at around 800 million litres per day (MLD), with experts stressing the need to halt unscientific borewell drilling which drains groundwater. They also call for the immediate revival of existing borewells and emphasise the need to implement rainwater harvesting strategies ahead of the monsoon in April and May.

Former Secretary to State Irrigation Department and water expert Captain S Raja Rao highlighted the dependence of southern states, including Karnataka, on rainwater and pointed out that the state has been extracting groundwater at unsustainable levels — extracting far more than what has been recharged. Despite years of recommendations and warnings — even from a time when water scarcity was less severe — the State Government has failed to address these urgent concerns, said Captain Raja Rao, , terming the situation a “state of emergency”.

“Why are the authorities who are supposed to control and regulate groundwater levels not taking this issue seriously? Why are corrective measures still not in place?” he wondered, adding that the negligence is worsening an already dire situation.

He lamented that even previously, it was suggested that drains be built at cross roads and shallow borewells be dug specifically for rainwater collection, but these recommendations were never acted upon.

“It is still not too late to implement these solutions. Digging shallow borewells — without allowing sewage contamination and creating proper drainage systems — can help replenish depleting groundwater levels,” he added. Experts also stress that instead of focusing on solutions that can recharge groundwater, the government is spending resources on projects like white topping of roads.