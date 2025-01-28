Bengaluru’s hula hooping revolution: Dance, tricks, and flow take center stage

BENGALURU: Brightly coloured hoops going round and round, staying afloat by the sheer rhythmic movements of someone’s waist is what most people think of when they hear ‘hula hooping’. But several hoopers across Bengaluru are pushing the boundaries of hooping by incorporating awe-inspiring tricks, dance moves and ‘flow movements’ at workshops across the city.

“Hula hooping spread like wildfire during the lockdown with people looking for a fun exercise to pick up. But the dance workshops followed much later – It’s not just in the waist, there are a lot of tricks that can be done ‘on body’ as well as ‘off body’,” says Nishitha KA, a flow artiste who hosts hula hoop dancing workshops.

She explains, “You can use any part of your body to spin the hoop, maybe your wrist, neck, palms, knees, the foot, or hand and choreograph to any song that you want to dance to – just get into the beat and grow with it!”

‘Hula hoop dancing’ or ‘hula hoop flow’ workshops, held by hoopers and flow artistes at dance studios across the city, witness people of all ages but mostly women in their teens and 20s. Aditi Bhat, a flow artiste and founder of Spinfinity, an organisation that teaches hula hooping to kids, notes, “I get kids as young as six but also women in their 40s, a couple of men also come, and they end up having a great time.

The number has definitely grown over the years as more people become aware of it and Bengaluru as a community, is very open to a lot of experiences.” Nishitha attributes this popularity to social media, “Social media has the biggest hand in it. It’s just so inspiring to watch people who are good at what they’re doing – you think ‘how are they doing it? It’s so graceful and elegant’, and then ‘I want to learn to move like that’,” she explains.