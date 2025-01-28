Bengaluru's Rail Wheel Factory now illuminated by solar power

BENGALURU: An environment-friendly initiative by the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Yelahanka has ensured bright illumination round-the-clock across the floor of this spacious factory. It manufactures wheels, axles and wheel sets for Indian Railways and international customers.

The factory has started reaping the benefits of a pilot project initiated three months ago. An innovative step introduced here was to tap direct sunlight using a Piped Daylighting System, said GM, RWF, Chandra Vir Raman.

Sharing details with the TNIE, Raman said.

"The working principle of the Piped Daylighting System is quite simple. The system has a reflective system connected to a sunlight collector which helps transmit natural light or sunlight over longer distances. At the end of the light pipe, a light diffuser is placed which diffuses natural light/sunlight to all interior spaces."

The system's main components are a Sunlight Collector Dome, an Aluminum light pipe and a sunlight diffuser dome. The system uses a diffuser dome with a diameter of 500 mm.

"Since sunlight is abundantly available almost throughout the year in Bengaluru, it was decided to explore the installation of this system to increase illumination in the shop floor," the GM said. The system was installed in RWF in October 2024.