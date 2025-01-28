Bengaluru

Love bombs, breadcrumbs, zombies…

Gen Z has redefined the language of love. CE delves into the amusing world of new-gen relationship lingo
Delusionship: “A situation where you find yourself imagining someone you’re not officially in a relationship with yet.”

Love bombing: “It involves showering a new partner with excessive attention, gifts, and time at the beginning of a relationship. However, once the honeymoon phase ends, the love bomber often loses interest and becomes distant.”

Hot-girl summer: “Prioritising one’s own happiness and having fun.”

Affordating: “A budget-friendly way of dating that involves choosing low-cost date activities and splitting expenses equally.”

Nanoship: “A short-term, casual connection that’s free of expectations and long-term commitment.”

Cookie jarring: “When one pursues a relationship to have as a back-up plan or safety net, with no real love.”

Zombieing: “When someone who previously ghosted you reappears out of the blue, wanting to reconnect.”

Love haze: “The initial stages of a relationship where you overlook red flags”

Situationship: “A situationship blurs the lines between friendship and commitment, lacking defined boundaries or expectations. It’s that uncertain complicated space where connections grow and thrive.”

Ghosting: “Ending a relationship or communication with someone abruptly and without explanation, typically in the context of online dating or texting.”

Breadcrumbing: “Sending flirtatious but non-committal messages or signals to keep someone interested without making a serious commitment.”

Roommate syndrome: “When a romantic relationship begins to feel platonic once cohabitation begins.”

Benching: “Keeping someone on the sidelines or in reserve as a potential romantic option, without fully committing to them or investing in the relationship.”

Textlashionship: “A romantic relationship based on messaging/chatting only.”

Cushioning: “Having backup options, to soften the blow if a primary relationship ends.”

Flirtationship: “Casual flirting for fun, without emotional attachment.”

Rizz up: “To attract someone’s attention and make them like you in a romantic or sexual way, or to try to do this by behaving in a particular way”

Gen Z terms

