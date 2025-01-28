Love bombs, breadcrumbs, zombies…

Delusionship: “A situation where you find yourself imagining someone you’re not officially in a relationship with yet.”

Love bombing: “It involves showering a new partner with excessive attention, gifts, and time at the beginning of a relationship. However, once the honeymoon phase ends, the love bomber often loses interest and becomes distant.”

Hot-girl summer: “Prioritising one’s own happiness and having fun.”

Affordating: “A budget-friendly way of dating that involves choosing low-cost date activities and splitting expenses equally.”

Nanoship: “A short-term, casual connection that’s free of expectations and long-term commitment.”

Cookie jarring: “When one pursues a relationship to have as a back-up plan or safety net, with no real love.”

Zombieing: “When someone who previously ghosted you reappears out of the blue, wanting to reconnect.”

Love haze: “The initial stages of a relationship where you overlook red flags”

Situationship: “A situationship blurs the lines between friendship and commitment, lacking defined boundaries or expectations. It’s that uncertain complicated space where connections grow and thrive.”

Ghosting: “Ending a relationship or communication with someone abruptly and without explanation, typically in the context of online dating or texting.”