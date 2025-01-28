Magic of maestros

BENGALURU: The atmosphere was electric. Many had braved Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and weekday grind to gather at the southern end of the city for an event unlike any other. It was a special evening – two Grammy Award winners sharing the stage: the legendary Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Bengaluru’s very own Ricky Kej, just ahead of his prestigious Padma Shri announcement.

The concert marked the second anniversary of the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts and what better way to celebrate than with a musical extravaganza. The housefull show at the 1,000+ seat auditorium was nearly full and began a bit later than expected, following the familiar rhythm of Bengaluru Standard Time, but once it kicked off, it was clear the wait had been worth it. As always, Kej’s performances began with a bang, building up to a mesmerising crescendo.

Performing fan favourites like A New Dawn, One Song and Ganga, the crowd was quickly immersed in the familiar tunes, enjoying the electric energy that seemed to pulse through the air. But it was the next set of songs that truly captivated. Cauvery, an ode to the mother river, kicked off the set; followed by Kudrat, an homage to elephants; and Jai Kisan, a stirring tribute to tribal farmers with a melody that would easily become an earworm.