Mangaluru bank robbery: 18kg gold, Rs 3.8 lakh cash recovered, four held

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police has managed to recover 18.314 kg of gold and Rs 3.8 lakh cash stolen from the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha on KC Road under Ullal station limits, and arrested four people.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the robbers had planned the heist six months ago when the accused Murugan and Kannan Mani met in Taloja jail and conspired with a local associate, Shashi Thevar, the main conspirator is still on the run.

“The robbery was carried out at the bank between 1 pm and 1.20 pm on January 17 by a group of four masked and armed individuals, wielding pistols and knives.

Certain lapses on the part of the bank, including CCTV cameras under maintenance and master locker left open, helped the accused,” the commissioner said. He said, ”All the 18.314 kg of gold and Rs 3.8 lakh in cash and armaments and lethal weapons, the getaway car, and two fake number plates were recovered in roughly a week.

We have arrested four accused, and hunt is on for four more people involved in the bank heists.” He said that the accused Shashi, Murugan and others conducted recce thrice between August and November last year to plan entry, exit routes and logistics and they decided to carry out the robbery.