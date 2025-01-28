Over 27k street vendors to get IDs to run business

The survey of street vendors in BBMP limits is being conducted under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods and Regulation of Street Trading) Act, 2014, and Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods, Regulation, and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme, 2020.

At a meeting with several senior officials, including Special Commissioners Munish Moudgil and KN Harish along with zonal commissioners, implementation of the ‘Onti Mane’ scheme was also discussed.

Girinath said eligible beneficiaries must be identified promptly among the applications received under the scheme and necessary measures taken to release funds in phases.

FIRs over illegal hoardings

The BBMP chief issued strict instructions to officials to file FIRs against individuals or organisations erecting unauthorized hoardings or advertisements. All BBMP zones must identify unauthorised advertisements and remove them immediately.