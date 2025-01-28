Three, including minor, held for robbing silversmith

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a daylight robbery reported at a silversmith’s house on RT Street in Chickpet in the city between 3.40 and 4.20 pm on Friday.
The accused had threatened the complainant Nagaraju Shindhe, 27, and his mother Nitha Shindhe, 45, at gunpoint and escaped with Rs 12,000 in cash and 26 grams of gold ornaments.
The gang had also gagged and tied the hands and legs of the duo. The police have recovered a country-made revolver, gold and cash from the accused.
Three mobile phones that belonged to the accused have also been recovered.
Nagaraju had filed a complaint with the City Market Police the same day and the police arrested the three accused. Two of the three accused are identified as N Ajay Rao alias Ajay Kumar, 24, and L Sunil Singh, 18. All the three hail from Rajasthan.
“The one who is still at large is said to be the mastermind behind the robbery. The trio claims that they acted at the behest of the absconding accused. Two of the arrested accused have been taken into police custody. The minor has been sent to the Government Observation Home in Madiwala,” the police said.
A case of robbery committed using deadly weapons under Section 311 of BNS has been registered. Further investigations are on.