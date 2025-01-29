Bengaluru’s East Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year with family, food, and tradition

BENGALURU: For 3,500 years since its origin in China, the Lunar New Year has been celebrated to mark the end of winter days and welcome warmer weather. Far from their home countries, Bengaluru’s East Asian communities are gearing up to indulge in the festivities with family gatherings and delicious food.
“Lunar new year is very special, especially while growing up. The sense of festivities build up weeks before – We would hang up mostly red/gold coloured decorations around the house in anticipation. As a child, I looked forward to meeting my cousins, eating delicious food, playing with fireworks and the tradition of receiving red packets filled with money – given by married people to the unmarried, ” recalls Su Yin Ong, a Malaysian expat and pastry chef who is planning to travel home this year to celebrate with her extended family.
For Daniel Liao, the co-founder of Pretty Dan Good Salon and Academy and a chinese-origin Bengalurean who’s lived here all his life, the Lunar New Year is a way of getting in touch with his roots. “It’s all about keeping the culture alive, reuniting with family, showing respect to elders, and enjoying the vibrant dragon dances that remind us that good always triumphs over bad,” he says.
Joonie Tan, a Malaysian-Chinese expat and founder of the Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah, agrees. She says, “As a child, it was all about the celebrations, the food, and the fun. Now, it’s about the deeper meaning – living in Bangalore has made me cherish Lunar New Year more, and I see it as a chance to reconnect with my roots and pass on these traditions to my son.”
Some restaurants in the city, like Shangri-La, Vasanth Nagar, are trying to recreate the pomp of the festival with traditional activities and elaborate meals. “The Dragon would dance its way to bring you good fortune and health!” says Chef Xu De Qian, referring to a traditional dragon dance performed while wearing a dragon costume organised this year.
Traditional dishes associated with the Lunar New Year will also be on offer. “I would be making a special Yusheng – this is a traditional Chinese practice during the New Years for our guests along with the Baby Suckling Pig which is our speciality. I’m also looking forward to serve my specialty of local lobster and blue crabs perfectly made the way my mother did,” he says.
Traditionally, each year is ruled by one of the 12 animal zodiacs and one of the five elements. 2035 marks the year of the wooden snake, symbolising transformation, wisdom, and creativity,.Tan explains, “While we don’t have specific customs tied to the zodiacs, it adds a layer of reflection to the celebrations.
This year, I’ll focus on incorporating the spirit of the wooden snake by embracing creativity and personal growth – whether it’s trying something new in the kitchen or setting meaningful intentions for the year ahead. Celebrating these traits of each year adds depth and purpose to the festivities.”
The zodiac is also important for match-making, adds Daniel Liao, recalling elders conspiring to match-make youngsters, “The fun part is watching the elders and the matchmakers work their magic. For example, wooden snakes are known for being precise, very cool headed, ambitious, and artistic so they’re matched with the ox, monkey and rooster zodiac signs. It’s all about finding the perfect balance,” he says.