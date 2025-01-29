Bengaluru’s East Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year with family, food, and tradition

BENGALURU: For 3,500 years since its origin in China, the Lunar New Year has been celebrated to mark the end of winter days and welcome warmer weather. Far from their home countries, Bengaluru’s East Asian communities are gearing up to indulge in the festivities with family gatherings and delicious food.

“Lunar new year is very special, especially while growing up. The sense of festivities build up weeks before – We would hang up mostly red/gold coloured decorations around the house in anticipation. As a child, I looked forward to meeting my cousins, eating delicious food, playing with fireworks and the tradition of receiving red packets filled with money – given by married people to the unmarried, ” recalls Su Yin Ong, a Malaysian expat and pastry chef who is planning to travel home this year to celebrate with her extended family.

For Daniel Liao, the co-founder of Pretty Dan Good Salon and Academy and a chinese-origin Bengalurean who’s lived here all his life, the Lunar New Year is a way of getting in touch with his roots. “It’s all about keeping the culture alive, reuniting with family, showing respect to elders, and enjoying the vibrant dragon dances that remind us that good always triumphs over bad,” he says.

Joonie Tan, a Malaysian-Chinese expat and founder of the Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah, agrees. She says, “As a child, it was all about the celebrations, the food, and the fun. Now, it’s about the deeper meaning – living in Bangalore has made me cherish Lunar New Year more, and I see it as a chance to reconnect with my roots and pass on these traditions to my son.”