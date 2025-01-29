Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Chinese and Vietnamese Delights in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Xin Nian Kuai Le! As the Year of the Snake slithers in, the 15-day Lunar New Year celebration brings with it dragon dances, lucky red envelopes, and diverse customs inviting prosperity.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the Lunar New Year in Bengaluru at these premier venues offering an array of Chinese delicacies to celebrate the year of the wooden snake with style and flavour.

Savour Tradition

Indulge in a menu crafted by Chef Chow Chee Meng, blending authentic Chinese flavours with premium ingredients. Enjoy a feast of king shumai and Peking dumplings, ocean seabass, golden lobster, and luohan zhai, followed by the bold snake coffee, a tribute to renewal and wisdom.

When: Until February 5, 12.30pm onwards

Where: The Lantern, The Ritz-Carlton, Ashok Nagar

CALL: 90354 16155

Dim-sational Experience

Indulge in authentic Chinese dishes like prawn har gao, chicken & prawn sui mai,

Sichuan chicken dumplings, and soft lamb bao. Vegetarians can savour mushroom & water chestnut dumplings, Sichuan veg dumplings, crispy pan-fried Shanghai dumplings, and more alongside braised shiitake or kung pao tofu. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with a panda bao.

When: January 29 to Feb 16

Where: Nasi and Mee, Koramangala, Bellandur, and Manyata Tech Park

Details:nasiandmee.co.in

Vietnamese New Year

Revel in Vietnamese-inspired delicacies like banh mi, stewed lobster with fresh tender coconut water, and the decadent coconut caramel custard.

When: Until January 31

Where: Blue Ginger, Taj West End

CALL: 79075 78474

Lunar Delicacy

Delight in the festive atmosphere by savouring the traditional elegance of xiao long bao with the smooth flavours of sake.

When: January 29, 6pm onwards

Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road

CALL: 95915 10193

Compiled by Abiya Justina Babu and Ritwik Chakravarty