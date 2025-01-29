Couple, friend nabbed for cheating realtor of Rs 5.75 crore

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a husband-and-wife duo, have been arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths for allegedly cheating a realtor of Rs 5.75 crore. Realtor Nisar Ahmed had filed the complaint on January 13. The accused have been identified as Rekha (38), her husband Manjunathachari (40) and their friend Chetan (35). Rekha was arrested from a PG accommodation in Hoskote and her husband from KR Puram on January 16. Both of them were sent to 14-day police custody on January 17. Chetan, who was arrested in Sakleshpur on January 22, was sent to police custody for five days.

The woman, who is the main accused, told the realtor that she and two others were the key witnesses to the February 2010 Carlton Towers fire tragedy and that the building owner had promised to give them Rs 25 crore to turn hostile.