Get your Philately Passport, visit landmarks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A novel document which could offer a fillip to tourism in the State, ‘Philately Passport’, was launched by the Karnataka Postal Circle at GPO Bengaluru. It inspires residents to visit landmarks in Karnataka and get stamps of the spot cancelled at the post office nearest to it.

Launched on January 25, it is available in English, Kannada and Hindi at all the philatelic bureaus of the State - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi. A total of 80 permanent pictorial cancellations (PPCs) have been released; PPC refers to a unique postmark that features an image of a significant site, person or event pertaining to the State.