Ila Arun on her memoir, breaking stereotypes, and future projects

BENGALURU: Known for her unconventional voice and strong personality, Ila Arun’s journey is a testament to breaking stereotypes in the male dominated music and film industries. With the release of her much-anticipated memoir, Parde ke Peechhey (Penguin Random House India; `699), Ila Arun unveils her remarkable journey in her own words, offering readers an intimate glimpse into her extraordinary life.

What inspired you to write this autobiography?

The process was straightforward. I primarily write in Hindi, and during the COVID lockdown, I began reflecting deeply on my memories. They flowed naturally as I revisited moments from my past. Writing an autobiography is both a simple and complex task. Simple because memories are abundant, but complex because you decide what to share and what to withhold.

I recently read a Hindi poem whose name escapes me, but it resonated deeply and influenced my approach. When Penguin approached me to write in English, I deliberated for a while. Writing in English was not my first instinct, but I understood its wider reach. After discussions with my family, I decided to embrace the challenge.

What led to the book’s title, Parde ke Peechhey?

Many suggested naming the book after my iconic song, Choli Ke Peeche, but I resisted. That song, while beloved, doesn’t define me. I wanted a title that reflects the essence of my life. One day, while taking my daily walks on the terrace, the idea struck me – Parde ke Peechhey. It’s a phrase rich with meaning. Even the cover design holds a special place in my heart. It was crafted by my nephew Abhijit Avasthi’s ad agency. The photoshoot took place at the Royal Opera Theatre, a venue steeped in history and a meaningful part of my journey. Standing behind the same curtain where legends like Prithviraj Kapoor performed felt poetic.