Ila Arun on her memoir, breaking stereotypes, and future projects

BENGALURU: Known for her unconventional voice and strong personality, Ila Arun’s journey is a testament to breaking stereotypes in the male dominated music and film industries. With the release of her much-anticipated memoir, Parde ke Peechhey (Penguin Random House India; `699), Ila Arun unveils her remarkable journey in her own words, offering readers an intimate glimpse into her extraordinary life.
What inspired you to write this autobiography?
The process was straightforward. I primarily write in Hindi, and during the COVID lockdown, I began reflecting deeply on my memories. They flowed naturally as I revisited moments from my past. Writing an autobiography is both a simple and complex task. Simple because memories are abundant, but complex because you decide what to share and what to withhold.
I recently read a Hindi poem whose name escapes me, but it resonated deeply and influenced my approach. When Penguin approached me to write in English, I deliberated for a while. Writing in English was not my first instinct, but I understood its wider reach. After discussions with my family, I decided to embrace the challenge.
What led to the book’s title, Parde ke Peechhey?
Many suggested naming the book after my iconic song, Choli Ke Peeche, but I resisted. That song, while beloved, doesn’t define me. I wanted a title that reflects the essence of my life. One day, while taking my daily walks on the terrace, the idea struck me – Parde ke Peechhey. It’s a phrase rich with meaning. Even the cover design holds a special place in my heart. It was crafted by my nephew Abhijit Avasthi’s ad agency. The photoshoot took place at the Royal Opera Theatre, a venue steeped in history and a meaningful part of my journey. Standing behind the same curtain where legends like Prithviraj Kapoor performed felt poetic.
How do you hope your memoir will resonate with readers?
This book is not just about me; it’s about the people around me, the culture I grew up in, and the lessons I’ve learned. Each story, whether joyful or poignant, offers a piece of my journey. I hope readers laugh, smile, and find moments of connection in my narrative.
Your career spans music, acting, and theatre. How do these roles reflect who you are?
Each role I’ve played reveals different facets of me. Acting and singing are deeply intertwined for me. When I sing, I act; when I act, I sing. Both require an understanding of emotion and language.
For instance, as a classical singer transitioning to playback, it’s essential to grasp the language you’re singing in. Similarly, when portraying characters, you must immerse yourself in their world. Even if I’ve never experienced their reality firsthand, I rely on reading and understanding their lives to bring authenticity to my performance.
Looking back, what was a turning point in your career?
Singing in a show on Doordarshan was pivotal. I was initially an anchor, but I suggested singing folk songs about villages, which caught the attention of filmmakers like Subhash Ghai and Umesh Mehra. This led to opportunities in films like Jaal and Karma.
According to you, what’s the role of traditional folk music in today’s world?
Folk music remains a treasure trove of culture and emotion. While today’s fast-paced music industry leans heavily on commercial trends, folk music continues to connect people to their roots. It’s a medium that carries stories of our ancestors and the essence of our land.
If you could collaborate with any contemporary artist, whether in India or internationally, who would it be, and why?
I love Remo Fernandes. We worked together in Trikal (1985), where he played the role of a singer and I was the cook. In India, I’m open to collaborating with anyone – anyone who can create music that suits my voice and range. I’m ready to work with any artist. Every artist portrays their vision uniquely.
I’m especially interested in collaborating with Jamaican singers or musicians, people from tribal backgrounds, or anyone whose music has a unique rhythm and swag. I’m not limited by language or age. There’s no age bar for creativity.
I recently enjoyed working with Dhruv. He shares the same mindset – we should be open to collaborating with anyone as long as there’s mutual respect and understanding. Of course, I have my limitations as a singer, and maybe not everyone will want to collaborate with me. But for those who do, I’m ready and excited to work together.
Can you tell us about your future projects?
Right now, I’m soaking in the joy of my journey. I’ve given myself this gift, and it has kept me feeling youthful. I’m incredibly thankful to Penguin for encouraging me to document these memories. Each time I revisit them, I feel emotional. I recall singing in the winter in a small kitchen with my mother, where coal burned to keep us warm, and she would make sweet potatoes.
Memories like that bring a smile to my face. I miss my mother so much. Life is beautiful but fleeting, and it’s important to cherish these moments. We should enjoy life, celebrate it with our parents, grandparents, and friends. There’s no point in dwelling on politics or negativity.
Life is for living and loving. I’ve worked on a film with Ravi Udyawar, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. I play Siddhant’s mother in the movie. There’s also a sequel to Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan, which will be shot in Chennai. I’ll once again work with my most loved actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.