Jakkur railway overbridge to be ready by Ugadi

BENGALURU: The work on the railway overbridge at Jakkur, which has been in limbo for the last 11 years, is gaining pace and is all set to be completed by Ugadi, according to officials.

BBMP Major Roads Division officials said the project was initially taken up by the South Western Railways and the contractor completed eight pillars and girder beam work. But because of land acquisition issues, the completion of the upward and downward ramp was incomplete.

This resulted in the contractor abandoning the project midway, citing cost escalation. The project was then handed over to the BBMP.