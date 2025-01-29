Jakkur railway overbridge to be ready by Ugadi

BENGALURU: The work on the railway overbridge at Jakkur, which has been in limbo for the last 11 years, is gaining pace and is all set to be completed by Ugadi, according to officials.
BBMP Major Roads Division officials said the project was initially taken up by the South Western Railways and the contractor completed eight pillars and girder beam work. But because of land acquisition issues, the completion of the upward and downward ramp was incomplete.
This resulted in the contractor abandoning the project midway, citing cost escalation. The project was then handed over to the BBMP.
“Based on the direction of the BBMP chief commissioner, another contractor was brought in and the Rs 15 crore project is gaining pace. The precast work for the ramp is being done. It will be completed in three months. Hopefully, by Ugadi it will be inaugurated,” said an official in the BBMP Road Infrastructure Department.
The official also said the bridge, once completed, will be another route for buses to reach Yelahanka from Shivajinagar. Vehicles coming from Hennur and Horamavu can enter Nagavara, Mariyannanapalya, Amruthahalli and Jakkur and again reach Yelahanka. Residents from Jakkur Amruthahalli and surrounding areas said the flyover is a long-pending project.
The delay in its completion was causing a lot of inconvenience, they added.
“School buses have to take alternative routes which are not very safe and cause traffic jams. At the railway gate, there is always a traffic jam. The magic box created is also not very safe during rain. Jakkur-Sampigehalli Road, an interior road, is being overused and is accident-prone. Completion of this will be a great gift to the residents of Jakkur and Sampigehalli,” said Annapoorna Kamath, a resident.