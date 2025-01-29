Kannadiga workers in banks declining, rues KDA chief

BENGALURU: The number of Kannadigas working in administrative roles in banks is steadily declining, which could lead to severe social conflicts in the future, warned Purushotham Bilimale, chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

After a meeting with officials of the State Level Bankers’ Committee on Tuesday, he emphasised the importance of appointing individuals proficient in the local language for roles that demand interaction with the public in banks. He cautioned that delaying this implementation could result in social conflicts across the state.