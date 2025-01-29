Karnataka HC: Getting maintenance through court not extortion

BENGALURU: Getting maintenance through a court order does not amount to extortion, the Karnataka High Court said while quashing the extortion and other charges levelled by a man against his wife. “There cannot be an offence of extortion when the wife initiates proceedings for maintenance and the court concerned grants it.

Those are legal proceedings, pursuant to which the husband is legally bound to pay unless it is altered or modified by a superior court,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while allowing the petition filed by the woman questioning the crime registered by her husband, who is from Mangaluru.