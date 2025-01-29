Shops in narrow lanes could lose trade licences

As per zonal regulations, on roads less than 40ft wide, licences of business started after 2015 will be withheld and rejected with a written endorsement, the BBMP order said. It stated that shops like milk booths and those dealing with essential services will remain out of the purview of the order. “As per Building Regulations, if there are complaints about the business operating in whole or in part in buildings constructed in violation of the plan, in parking areas or on rooftops, licence renewal will be withheld and a written rejection will be issued,” the order states.

According to the order, the process of licence renewal will begin on February 1, 2025, and the last date for renewal is February 28.

“Fine will be imposed after the February 28 deadline. From March 1 to 31, a fine of 25 per cent of licence renewal fee will have to be paid. From April 1, 100 per cent of licence fee will have to be paid with the fine,” said a senior official.