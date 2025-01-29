Two from Bihar die in boiler blast at Tumakuru factory

TUMAKURU: Two labourers from Bihar died and three others suffered severe burns when a boiler exploded at a food and oil manufacturing factory at Antharasanahalli industrial area here on Tuesday.

Those with severe burns were shifted to the district general hospital and their condition is said to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Chandan Sharma, 26, and Santhosh, 23.

The rice bran oil boiler exploded around 3.45 pm at Parimala Agro Foods and Feeds Private Ltd. Superintendent of police KV Ashok and district labour officer Tejavathy visited the factory.

The owner and the supervisor of the factory have been booked for ignoring safety norms. They will soon be arrested, Ashok told TNIE.