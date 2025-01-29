Water tariff hike inevitable in city: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that a hike in water tariffs is inevitable in Bengaluru.

This is to help the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) improve its finances. The board incurs a loss of Rs 1,000 crore annually. The minister revealed this after a progress review meeting of various departments, including the Bangalore Development Authority and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company.

Shivakumar said officials have been instructed to submit a report proposing a hike in water tariffs. “A decision on increasing the water tariff will be taken once the report is submitted. Action will also be taken to regularise illegal water connections and to obtain a list of the total number of water connections in the city and consumption details,” he added.