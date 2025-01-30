AIDSO protests over delay in disbursal of government scholarships

BENGALURU: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) Bengaluru District Committee has started a statewide appeal demanding the fair and timely disbursal of government scholarships.

The organisation is submitting memoranda to all ministers and legislators, urging immediate intervention. As part of this, the members met State Road Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum highlighting their concerns.

According to official data from the Backward Classes and Minorities Department, over 4.90 lakh students have been deprived of scholarships over the last four years, with the number rising each year.

The organisation also opposed and mentioned the government’s ‘Hub and Spoke’ model, which proposes merging 4,200 government schools with fewer than ten students.

“Government schools are the only hope for children from marginalised families. Closing them will destroy their access to education,” she said. The organisation has warned that if their demands are not met, they will hold a statewide protest on February 4.