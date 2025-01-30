Approve construction of new sewage treatment plants, CM Siddaramaiah tells finance department

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Finance Department to approve construction of new sewage treatment plants (STPs) to treat an additional 583 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah convened a review meeting with officials of the Minor Irrigation Department on Wednesday. At present, 1,300 MLD of water is being treated in Bengaluru. In order to treat the additional 583 MLD of water, the State Government has chalked out the plan for new STPs.

The Minor Irrigation Department has already completed Phase I of the KC Valley project to fill 145 lakes. Under this project, BWSSB has to supply 440 MLD of treated water, of which they are supplying 265 MLD.

The CM has directed the officials concerned to complete construction of the required number of STPs by the end of 2025 and ensure that 440 MLD of treated water is supplied. Under Phase II of the KC Valley project, work to fill 272 lakes is in progress, and they are so far supplying water to 32 lakes.

Siddaramaiah also convened a review meeting of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Lake Authority. The CM also directed Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials to monitor lakes from time to time across the state, especially in urban areas.

He directed the officials to clear encroachments of lakes before the commencement of the monsoon. He also directed the officials to develop lakes under MNREGA. In Karnataka there are 40,998 lakes, of which a survey of 30,000 lakes has been completed.