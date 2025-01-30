BMRCL fare hike put on hold by Centre, says MP P C Mohan

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Wednesday claimed that the Centre has communicated with BMRCL and put on hold its proposed fare hike planned from February 1. BMRCL, on the other hand, said they had not received any official communication from the Centre.

The Fare Fixation Committee, which looked into the revision of Metro fare, had recommended a hike that would average 41%.

“The hike would range from 40% to 45% and the overall average would come to 41%. There would be a 5% discount on it during non-peak hours. The minimum fare would remain Rs 10,” said a senior official. BMRCL had planned to hike its fare after eight years from February 1.

The MP told TNIE, “I had spoken earlier to the Urban Development Minister and impressed on him the need to stop this steep hike proposed from February 1. I am given to understand today that the Centre has asked BMRCL to put the move on hold and to submit a comprehensive report explaining the need for such a hike.”

BMRCL sources said the minutes of the Board meeting held on January 17 were yet to be released. “The Centre has not communicated anything to us as of Wednesday night.”