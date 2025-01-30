Mom of two in coma as stalker attacks her near Sankey Tank in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman is battling for life after she was assaulted by a man with a log in Sadashivanagar on Tuesday evening.

Kirthana Rajath, 41, a mother of two, is in coma. She has undergone a major brain surgery. The accused, Mallikarjun, 40, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is a daily wage earner. He committed this crime when out on bail in a case related to stalking a woman under Section 79 of BNS, according to DCP (Central) Shekhar H Tekkanavar.

Kirthana’s husband, Rajath Ramachandran, a businessman, said, “The attack took place around 7pm outside the Sankey Tank, where she goes for a daily walk with her friends. My wife complained against the attacker twice earlier to a cop here for his vulgar behaviour. Other women too had complained against him.”

Mallikarjun was waiting for Kirthana near her car parked on 8th Cross of 8th Main Road. “He is reported to have first hit her head from behind with the log. He kept assaulting her after she fell down. Mallikarjun threatened her friend and a man who tried to stop him. The area was dark with streetlights not working. Later, he threw the log and tried to flee when a few walkers caught him. They then handed him over to the police,” Rajath said.

Mallikarjun has been booked under Section 109 of BNS. “Mallikarjun’s target was my wife’s friend who had filed a complaint earlier. He told the police that he waited to attack the complainant on Monday and Tuesday. When she did not turn up on both days, he attacked my wife,” Rajath said.

Kirthana underwent a five-hour brain surgery at MS Ramaiah Hospital. “She is still unconscious. We have sent our daughters, studying in Class X and Class VI, to my parents’ home,” Rajath said.

Asked why no action had been taken against the accused for harassing women in the past, the DCP said he received complaints only after this attack. “I have asked my team to intensify patrolling there. Any person who needs help can call 112,” he added.

The Sadashivanagar Residents’ Welfare Association has submitted a petition at the office of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, urging him to provide adequate security at the Sankey Tank for walkers. The association has appealed to BESCOM to ensure proper lighting in the area.