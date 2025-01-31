BDA allocates alternative sites to 167 Arkavathy Layout losers in NPKL via lottery system

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday provided alternative sites to 167 Arkavathy Layout site losers in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). The sites were allotted through a computerised lottery system (Randomisation) inside the BDA head office.

Hundreds of Arkavathy Layout site allottees lost their sites after the government denotified the allotment multiple times. The present batch was allotted their sites in 2007-2008, but the land was later denotified.

The randomisation process was carried out in the presence of ten representatives of the site losers.

The allotment letters will be handed over to them starting Friday. An official release gave the break-up of allotted sites at NPKL as 18 sites measuring 20x30 sqft, 133 sites of 30x40 sqft, 11 sites of 40x60 sqft and 5 sites of 50x80 sqft dimension.

The site allottees have to pay a minimal alternative site fee -- Rs 500 for 20x30 sqft, Rs 1000 for 30x40 sqft, Rs 5,000 for 40x60 sqft and Rs 10,000 for 50x80 sqft.