Class 10 student, businessman end lives in separate incidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old student ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Srinagar in Hanumantha Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Bhoomika, a Class 10 student at a private school in Girinagar.

The police said on Thursday morning, Bhoomika’s parents knocked on her door to wake her up. When they didn’t get any response, they checked through the window and found her hanging with a saree.

The police suspect that she died by suicide on Wednesday night after her parents scolded her for not studying for her preparatory exams. The police did not find any death note. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old businessman died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by his friend, who had lent him money. The incident took place at his residence in Prakash Nagar under Rajajinagar police station limits on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun, who was running a lathe. The police said Arun had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from his friend Dinesh, promising to return the money in a week. Arun managed to return only Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Arun’s father, Dinesh allegedly threatened Arun, which may have led him to take the extreme step. The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against Dinesh.