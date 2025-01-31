COMEDK UGET 2025 exam to be held on May 10; registration starts February 3

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 will be conducted on May 10 (Saturday), deviating from its usual schedule on the second Sunday of May.

The Uni-GAUGE Engineering entrance exam, which facilitates admissions to 55 top universities across India, will also be held on the same day. Both exams will be conducted in online mode as a combined single test to reduce the burden on students, COMEDK officials said on Thursday.

COMEDK executive secretary Dr S Kumar said that the exam date was moved due to non-availability of sufficient computer terminals. “Post-Covid-19, the number of applicants for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE exams is steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels. This year, we anticipate an additional 20,000 applications, necessitating the shift to a Saturday exam to ensure the availability of test centres,” Kumar said.

Registrations for UGET 2025 will begin on February 3, and candidates must submit their applications by March 15. Last year, 1.16 lakh students registered for the exam, with 92% attendance, while Karnataka students recorded a 93% participation rate.

The examination will be held across 200 towns nationwide, with 26 cities in Karnataka. Outside Karnataka, it is estimated that the highest number of applicants will be from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh. In states where over 3,000 students register, COMEDK has ensured the availability of at least four to five exam centres to accommodate demand.

Previously, COMEDK’s counselling process was conducted ahead of KCET due to overlaps with All-India and State Medical Counselling schedules. However, this year, officials are working towards aligning COMEDK’s counselling schedule with KCET. “If the timelines are synced, it would benefit students and improve seat allocation efficiency. COMEDK is collaborating with CET authorities to streamline the process,” Kumar said.

Recognising the growing demand for Machine Learning, AI, Robotics, IoT, and Prototype Design, COMEDK has established 10 innovation centres across Karnataka over the past two years. These centres are open to all students, regardless of their college affiliation, and offer four-month training courses at a nominal fee of Rs 1,500 per course. Kumar said that COMEDK has set up four centres in Bengaluru and one each in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Hubballi.