Environmental studies to be part of school curriculum from 2026 under NEP, says NCERT expert

BENGALURU: Environmental studies will soon be part of central and state boards of education. According to experts, environmental studies is essential at all levels of education.

Dr Chong Shimray, associate professor, Department of Education in Science and Mathematics, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), said efforts are on to introduce environmental studies as a separate subject in the curriculum of 2026 academic year for Grade 10 students as part of the National Curriculum Framework for Social Education (NCFSE) in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

She said it is being taught to students of Grades 3 and 6. Efforts are on to introduce it to Grades 4, 5 and 7. Learning should not be just academic, but practical.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of a two-day ‘ClimatEd Summit, Envisioning New Pathways for Education’ in the city, Chong said,“Studies show students’ pen-down time is 29 hours per week. Hence, climate education is important for their transformation. It should go beyond the concept of switching off lights and fans. Students should be involved in decision-making -- like buying a home or a car -- where environmental knowledge is required.” Environmental education should now be relatable and tangible in school curriculum.

“Each chapter will have experiments or exercises to do. Here, teachers play a crucial role in taking education forward and engaging in activities. Work is also being done to introduce environmental concepts in mathematics,” she said.

Rajeev Gowda, chairman, AICC Research, and ex-chairman, of Karnataka Planning Commission, said Karnataka has its own state education policy against NEP. “I am here to work and engage with students and experts on having a framework for environmental education. Activity and education-based frameworks are wonderful for students. Green career-oriented perspectives are also needed,” he added.