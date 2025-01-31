IIIT Bangalore, University of Toronto collaborate on AI-driven solutions to enhance infrastructure

BENGALURU: In a significant push towards AI-driven urban governance, researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and the University of Toronto are collaborating to enhance infrastructure and quality of life in Bengaluru and other urban centres in India.

The institutions have proposed a public-private partnership to integrate AI into governance for better management of water resources, urban mobility, waste disposal, and climate adaptation. The initiative aims to develop solutions for Bengaluru first, with plans to replicate them across other metros like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The initiative was highlighted at the ‘AI and the City - Understanding Applications in Urban Environments’ conference, organised by IIIT-B’s Centre for Information Technology and Public Policy (CITAPP) in collaboration with the University of Toronto’s School of Cities and the University of Toronto India Foundation (UTIF). The event showcased AI’s role in urban planning, disaster management, cybersecurity, and environmental sustainability.

The conference drew participation from experts across 22 institutions spanning 11 countries, including the Geneva Graduate Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, Royal Holloway University of London, and Singapore Management University.