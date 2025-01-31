Karnataka Cabinet approves Greater Bengaluru Integrated Satellite Town project for Ramanagara

BENGALURU: In what could be termed a shot in the arm for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru Development and Town Planning portfolio, the state cabinet on Thursday approved ‘Greater Bengaluru Integrated Satellite Town’ project comprising a cluster of 10 villages in Ramanagara district.

Shivakumar got cabinet’s approval for renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South in July last, and the state is awaiting the Union government’s nod for the same.

Shivakumar is also keen on establishing Bengaluru’s second international airport between Harohalli and Bidadi. He had advised people of his Kanakapura Assembly constituency recently to not to sell their land as its value would appreciate in view of these development activities.

Briefing reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil admitted that with the implementation of the satellite town project, land prices would skyrocket in Ramanagara taluk. To reduce congestion in Bengaluru, the government proposed to develop Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Doddaballapura, Magadi and Bidadi as satellite towns with all infrastructure.

As part of it, the cabinet approved the ‘Greater Bengaluru Integrated Satellite Town’ project in Ramanagara taluk. Bhyramangala and Bannigere in Bidadi hobli, Hosur, KG Gollarapalya, Kanchugaranahalli, Aralalusandra, Kempaiahnapalya, Kanchugaranahalli Kaavalu, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli villages in Harohalli hobli will be part of the satellite town. The Greater Bengaluru Development Authority will implement it.

It was proposed to take up five integrated satellite towns in Bidadi, Sathanur, Ramanagara, Solur and Nandagudi to reduce congestion in Bengaluru. The government will formulate schemes to develop sustainable cities with solar energy and thereby create employment opportunities.On November 18, 2023, it constituted the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority under the Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987.

The Greater Bengaluru Development Authority has approved a proposal to acquire 8,032 acres of land by providing compensation in the form of land allocation model (35-50% developed land as compensation) as per the Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Alternative Sites for Acquired Land) Rules, 2009.

A land parcel of 910 acres and 03 guntas, which has already been acquired by KIADB, has been excluded. Approval has been given to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary for the implementation of integrated satellite town projects.

Approval has been given to set up a firm to design and plan the township based on the work-live-play concept as per international standards by inviting global tenders.