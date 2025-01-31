Karnataka High Court stays FIR against Gopalakrishnan, IISc director, 14 others

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the First Information Report (FIR) and all further proceedings initiated against 16 accused, including Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on Wednesday after hearing the petition filed by all the accused questioning the legality of the FIR and the trial court order to register the crime against them based on the complaint filed by Dr D Sanna Durgappa, former professor of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISc.

Issuing emergent notice to Durgappa and notice to the city police, the court stayed all further proceedings or investigation into the crime and all further proceedings in the private complaint pending before the LXX Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, till the next date of hearing.

The court allowed liberty to the complainant and the city police to seek vacation or modification of this order.