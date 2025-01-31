Two men chase college student, molest her in Bengaluru; accused still at large

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old college student was molested by two unidentified men who tried to get into her cab in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place near Kammanahalli in Banasawadi police station limits and the police are yet to arrest the accused. The police said the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Monday.

The woman had booked a cab to Whitefield from Chikkamma Layout in Kammanahalli. As she got into the car and closed the door, two strangers attempted to barge into the rear seat. Shocked by this, she immediately got out of the car and started running towards her house.

One of the accused ran after her, caught her by the neck and touched her inappropriately, while the cab driver tried to fight off the other miscreant. Her screams alerted the residents who rushed to her aid, and the two suspects fled, the police said.

Later that evening, the woman filed a complaint, and the police registered a case under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the BNS. However, the location where the incident occurred does not have CCTV footage, and the identities of the suspects remain unknown.