BBMP chief inspects South Zone, instructs officials to get rain-ready

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed his officials to complete the stormwater drain work undertaken around Sindhoora Kalyana Mantapa in JP Nagar by the end of this year to prevent flooding in surrounding areas.

During an inspection of various locations in the BBMP South Zone on Monday, he said a 1.3-km stormwater drain is being constructed to connect Sindhoora Kalyana Mantapa to K-210. Officials were directed to expedite the project work to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He emphasised that barricades must be installed near at construction sites to prevent any untoward incidents. Proper maintenance of pedestrian pathways along the construction zone must also be done.

Rao told officials to remove the silt from side drains along the Outer Ring Road and maintain cleanliness.

The chief commissioner also visited the solid waste biogas plant in Jayanagar 3rd Block, which has a processing capacity of 5 tonnes. He instructed officials to identify suitable locations for setting up similar units in other parts of the city.

This initiative is expected to help manage waste more effectively, especially in high-traffic areas like KR Market. During his visit to the solid waste collection centre in Attiguppe ward, he instructed officials to ensure that roadsides and vacant plots do not turn into garbage black spots. He directed marshals and supervisors to promptly clear such sites and prevent reoccurrence.