Fire at burns ward of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

BENGALURU: A fire broke out at the burns ward of the Victoria Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday around 3 am. The fire was triggered by a short circuit at one of the switch boards behind a refrigerator in the seminar room of MBCC block.

As a precautionary measure, all the 26 burns patients including five in the ICU ward were immediately shifted to the H Block of the hospital from the burns ward in view of the smoke.

Of the 26, seven were children, five female and 14 male patients. All the patients, para medical staff and medical staff are safe, said the hospital sources.

The management informed the fire department immediately after noticing the fire.

Dr Divya, the doctor who was on night rounds said that she heard some kind of sound in the switch board at the seminar room while going to the washroom. The interns who were also there saw the fire within a few minutes.

Immediately the matter was reported to the seniors and all the patients were shifted to another block as a precautionary measure. The switch board where the fire broke was far away from the patients, she said.

The fire was put out by the fire department personnel.