Illegal bushmeat trade thriving, big market in 100 km radius of Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The seizure of around 100kg of spotted deer and wild boar meat by the Bengaluru division of the Karnataka forest department, and arrest of one person has revealed that bushmeat hunting is on the rise since 2023.

It is sold surreptitiously, and demand for the meat has seen a spike within a 100km radius of Bengaluru city.

Sales take place through WhatsApp messages and customer connect in the name of ‘Soft Meat’, and there is a growing demand for venison from all sections of society, said an investigating forest department official.

Accused Pratap C, aged 31, a resident of Gubbalala, Banashankari, who was nabbed, revealed that a team of six had shot down the animals on Saturday for sale on Sunday in Bengaluru.

“Pratap confessed to have shot the animals in Kammasandra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kolar. After obtaining judicial custody, he will be taken to the crime scene for more details. Analysis of the method used, seizure of a double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, 10 cartridges, knives, weighing machines and meat show it is the work of an organised gang. Pratap confessed to have been doing this for the past 4-5 years,” the official said.