Lokayukta seeks Karnataka HC nod to probe officer
BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Monday urged the Karnataka High Court to permit them to continue their investigation against IPS officer Srinath Joshi Mahadev and dismissed constable Ningappa, citing public concern over the credibility of the institution.
Appearing before Justice SR Krishna Kumar during the hearing of two separate petitions, one by Joshi challenging the notice issued to him by the Lokayukta and another by Ningappa, challenging the FIR filed against him, senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli said the case was tarnishing the image of the institution.
Representing the Lokayukta police, Haranahalli submitted, “The public is losing faith in the Lokayukta. We have been receiving letters questioning why people should approach the institution when some of its own officers are allegedly involved in extortion.”
Lokayukta police have accused Ningappa of extorting crores of rupees from government officials under the pretext of conducting raids, allegedly in collusion with certain police officials, including Joshi, who was recently relieved as SP from the Lokayukta office.
The court had earlier stayed further proceedings based on the notice issued to Joshi, and had also stayed investigation into the case against Ningappa.
On Monday, Lokayukta police requested the court to modify the interim orders and allow investigation to proceed.
A sealed cover containing details of the investigation conducted so far was submitted to the court.
“Allow us to proceed. People are losing faith in the institution,” Haranahalli urged.
Advocate Venkatesh Dalwai, appearing for Ningappa, argued that Lokayukta police had registered the FIR illegally. Senior advocate KN Phaneendra appeared for Joshi.
The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.