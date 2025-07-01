Lokayukta seeks Karnataka HC nod to probe officer

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Monday urged the Karnataka High Court to permit them to continue their investigation against IPS officer Srinath Joshi Mahadev and dismissed constable Ningappa, citing public concern over the credibility of the institution.

Appearing before Justice SR Krishna Kumar during the hearing of two separate petitions, one by Joshi challenging the notice issued to him by the Lokayukta and another by Ningappa, challenging the FIR filed against him, senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli said the case was tarnishing the image of the institution.

Representing the Lokayukta police, Haranahalli submitted, “The public is losing faith in the Lokayukta. We have been receiving letters questioning why people should approach the institution when some of its own officers are allegedly involved in extortion.”