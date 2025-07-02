Ayush Shetty beat pressure all by himself at US Open: Mom

UDUPI: When Ayush Shetty clinched a noteworthy victory at the US Open Super 300 event, there was quiet pride and deep satisfaction in his home in Sanoor, Karkala, in Udupi district. His father, Ramprakash Shetty, a businessman, marked his son’s achievement with a temple visit in Kerala, while his mother Shalmili and younger sister Aadhya celebrated with heartfelt joy at home.

They recalled the sacrifices and relentless discipline that shaped Ayush’s journey. Ayush began playing badminton at the age of eight, following his father’s game in their backyard. In 2013, at just eight years old, he entered his first tournament- a district-level competition in Udupi. Ayush won the title despite never having received formal coaching till then.

His mother speaking to TNIE on Tuesday recalled how quickly the journey of Ayush picked up pace. “By 2016, he had topped the state rankings in the under 13 and 15 categories,” she said. His initial training began at John’s Academy in Karkala, then at Badminton Mangaluru on alternate days.

“Even when he lost matches, he never let it break him. He would take the pressure, process it quietly and bounce back stronger. That is his strength- his inner drive to keep growing” she added.

As Ayush continued winning at state-ranking events, the family decided to move to Bengaluru for better exposure. In Bengaluru, Ayush trained under Mohith Kamath at Badyzone, then with Krishna Kumar at iSports for four years. After Class 10, he joined the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, where he has been training for five years now under top coaches Vimal Kumar and Sagar Chopda. A former student of Prakruti National School, Sanoor, Karkala, Ayush excelled in studies too. Though he began a B.Sc in Sports Science at Reva University, he later took up a job with Kolkata Railways as a catering inspector and is now pursuing B.Com from the University of Mysore through distance education. “Ayush has always been calm, focused and determined” said Shalmili.