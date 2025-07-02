Guddadahalli residents in Bengaluru slam BBMP over unchecked dumping

BENGALURU: For the past three years, residents and shop owners in Guddadahalli have been forced to live and work beside a festering mountain of garbage that shows no signs of disappearing. What was once a vacant plot has devolved into an unofficial dumping ground, thanks to daily waste being dumped indiscriminately. “It’s unbearable to even stand here for a minute. The smell is so strong I can’t sit in my shop-it makes you nauseous,” said Fayazullah Khan, who runs a carton box business near the dump site.

Shopkeepers like Khan say they are being forced to operate under impossible conditions. Anil Jain, another business owner, says the problem is compounded by reckless dumping.

“Every day, two people ride up on bikes, throw garbage, and speed away. When we try to confront them, they threaten us,” he said. The crisis is also affecting mobility in the area. “I pass through that stretch every day on my way to college, and it’s always jammed,” said Gareema Jain, a student. “It takes me anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to get through. I’ve started taking a longer route just to avoid the mess-and ironically, it’s faster.”

She also warned of growing safety concerns: “The road is so congested that accidents feel inevitable. Vehicles are constantly at risk of collision.”

Jain added that the worsening conditions have begun to directly affect his livelihood. Deliveries are delayed, and labourers often refuse to work in the area due to the unbearable conditions. Despite numerous complaints lodged with the BBMP over the years, residents say the civic body has failed to provide a lasting solution.

“They clear some of the garbage, but never completely. It’s like mowing a weed without pulling out the roots. The mess just grows back,” said Anil.