Matcha, Macha? Bengalureans on the latest obsession with Matcha drinks

By Vasudha Sharma
Tea has always been popular in India, but lately, while scrolling on social media, you may have come across a Japanese green tea popularly known as matcha, which has caught on like wildfire among Bengalureans. “We have definitely seen a surge in demand for matcha-based drinks, especially in the past six months. Gen Z customers, in particular, are driving the shift – they’re looking for cafe rituals that are aesthetic, health-conscious, and different from what their parents ordered,” explains Natasha Hemani, brand director at Bastian Garden Cafe, St Mark’s Road.
But what exactly is matcha? Simply put, the bright green coloured powder is obtained by processing shade-grown tea leaves and is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. There are three grades of matcha classified according to the season in which the tea leaves were harvested. “The quality of matcha deteriorates over time, and bitterness starts to emerge in later harvests. The first harvest has the least bitterness and a lot of other notes like umami and astringency that people can taste purely by drinking the matcha with water,” says Yashika V, owner of Sakura Matcha Bar on Victoria Road.
While matcha is often compared to green tea, Hemani explains that there is a key difference. “With matcha, you’re consuming the whole leaf, not just steeping it. That means more antioxidants, more sustained energy, and a fuller flavour.” Interestingly, long before matcha became a social media trend, it held a spiritual significance in East Asia. Its journey started centuries ago, weaving through Chinese Zen Buddhism, Japanese tea ceremonies, and now, modern health culture. Some people are getting into matcha for similar reasons. For Maheshwari Hireholi, a popular food blogger, the process of making matcha herself is the highlight. “I feel the whole process from whisking to adding water is very therapeutic and calming,” she says.
Partly due to this calming effect and associated health benefits, some are replacing their daily cup of coffee with matcha. Anokhi Bhardwaj, a Bengaluru-based matcha enthusiast popularly known for her Instagram page ‘Your Matcha Mommy’, discovered matcha in 2020 when looking for a caffeine alternative to reduce anxiety. “Coffee gave me jitters and anxiety, but matcha has lower caffeine and calming compositions, which completely changed that,” she shares. Bhardwaj drinks matcha twice a day, both as a traditional ‘Usucha’ [meaning thin tea in Japanese] without milk and in fun latte variations. “It’s earthy, slightly bitter with a sweet finish. The better the quality, the richer the umami,” she adds.
With the trend being an acquired taste for some, Hireholi suggests doing your research and finding the right place to give matcha a first try. “I was curious because people said it tasted like grass. But at the right place, it is original. It really depends on the quality and preparation,” she stresses.
Cafes are playing a central role in shaping how matcha is experienced, with lots of places introducing fusion versions. Hemani notes that mango matcha is a bestseller, stating that Gen Z appreciates both the aesthetics and flavour. “It blends vibrant matcha with real mango puree. It’s visually striking and surprisingly balanced,” she says. At Yashika’s bar, Strawberry matcha is a popular fusion. Matcha has also entered the ice cream market. “I once tried matcha gelato ice cream, which I found to be very nice and mild in taste,” says Hireholi.