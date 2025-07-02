Matcha, Macha? Bengalureans on the latest obsession with Matcha drinks

By Vasudha Sharma

Tea has always been popular in India, but lately, while scrolling on social media, you may have come across a Japanese green tea popularly known as matcha, which has caught on like wildfire among Bengalureans. “We have definitely seen a surge in demand for matcha-based drinks, especially in the past six months. Gen Z customers, in particular, are driving the shift – they’re looking for cafe rituals that are aesthetic, health-conscious, and different from what their parents ordered,” explains Natasha Hemani, brand director at Bastian Garden Cafe, St Mark’s Road.

But what exactly is matcha? Simply put, the bright green coloured powder is obtained by processing shade-grown tea leaves and is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. There are three grades of matcha classified according to the season in which the tea leaves were harvested. “The quality of matcha deteriorates over time, and bitterness starts to emerge in later harvests. The first harvest has the least bitterness and a lot of other notes like umami and astringency that people can taste purely by drinking the matcha with water,” says Yashika V, owner of Sakura Matcha Bar on Victoria Road.