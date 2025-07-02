NICE Road, E-City flyover, Attibele road toll fee hiked

BENGALURU: Those using NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) road, Electronics City flyover and Attibele road have to pay more from July 1.

However, there will be no change in the toll fee for motorcyclists using the Electronics City flyover. They will continue to pay Rs 25 for a single trip and Rs 40 for multiple trips. For cars, the fee has been increased by Rs 5.

As per the revision, Rs 65 has been fixed for cars, jeeps and vans for a single trip on the Electronics City elevated flyover and Rs 95 for multiple trips. The monthly pass fee has been increased to Rs 1,885. The fee for cars, jeeps and vans using Attibele road is Rs 40 for a single trip and Rs 55 for multiple trips. The monthly pass fee now is Rs 1,130, according to a notice by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Limited.

Motorcyclists using NICE road have to pay up to Rs 5 more based on the distance they travel. The toll fee on a few stretches of NICE road remains unchanged. However, it has been revised on some stretches. For instance, from Hosur road to Bannerghatta road, the fee for cars is Rs 65, and Rs 70 from Mysuru Road to Magadi Road.

“Though toll fees are revised every year in line with the Wholesale Price Index, our earnings are not in accordance with the hike. While every toll plaza has to display the project cost and the toll fee it has collected so far, nowhere I have seen such a thing. After recovering the money invested, the roads have to be handed over to the government and only a meagre maintenance fee should be collected. Highway tolls are nothing but daylight robbery,” a road user said.