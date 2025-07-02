Snap from the Past

Seeing celebrities and stars decorating the front pages of newspapers like this one and secretly wishing it was you on the front page is a typical daydream that most of us have. A photo booth that popped up on Church Street a few months ago has been gaining attention on social media among young Bengalureans for doing exactly this. Named ‘Retro Express Photobooth’, this small brick and cream-coloured machine prints out people’s pictures on the template of a newspaper on brown-tinged paper after a photographer takes a picture using a retro-looking camera. “We mainly see people in their twenties but families as well. Ever since it has blown up on social media, a lot more people are coming – we get over 100 on weekends,” says Jamsheed K, the founder of this venture.

Just as all things analogue from record players to film cameras, seeing a revival in recent years, the appeal for Gen Z seems to be a vintage aesthetic and yearning for tangible objects, along with the glamour of being in the news. “The idea of using a newspaper really stood out to me because there’s something timeless and powerful about being in the news. It gives people a moment to feel celebrated and like their story matters,” says Jamsheed, adding, “People are attracted to the nostalgic and vintage effect of the photo. We wanted it to feel authentic, nostalgic, and emotionally impactful. The fonts, layout, and tone all contribute to creating the feeling of a vintage newspaper.”