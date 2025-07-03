Bike taxi aggregators pin hope on new guidelines by Centre to resume services

BENGALURU: Will the bike taxi ban be revoked in Karnataka, has become a million dollar question now, especially after the Union government’s guidelines permitting aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journey.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on July 1 released its Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 which permits the aggregation of non-transport (personal) motorcycles for passenger journey. Bike taxi aggregators are pinning their hopes on the recent guidelines, hoping that this will convince the state government to revoke the ban on bike taxis.

Bike taxis were banned in the state, as the transport department did not frame a policy, permitting personal vehicles (white board registration vehicles) to be used for commercial purposes (to carry passengers).

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy declined to comment on the development.

An Uber spokesperson welcomed the MVAG 2025, terming it forward-looking step toward fostering innovation and regulatory clarity in India’s digital mobility sector. He said that Uber remains committed to working closely with governments at all levels to support effective and inclusive rollout of the framework.

“This move, rooted in the State’s powers under Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, is a milestone in India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat — a developed, self-reliant, and inclusive India. By recognising non-transport motorcycles as a means of shared mobility, the government has opened the door to more affordable transportation options for millions, especially in underserved and hyperlocal areas,” a Rapido spokesperson said.

“We see this policy shift as a catalyst for creating lakhs of flexible livelihood opportunities for riders across urban and rural India, promoting shared and low-emission transport in line with India’s climate commitments and formalising the gig economy with technology-backed platforms and regulatory support,” he said.

“We are committed to supporting the various state governments in operationalising this initiative in line with all stipulated guidelines. We will ensure responsible onboarding of riders, compliance with safety and insurance norms, and timely contributions as part of the proposed authorisation framework, the Rapido spokesperson added.